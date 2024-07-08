Bills' Pass Offense benefits least from NFL Officiating

DPI penalties drawn by pass offenses



19 - JAX

18

17

16

15 - DAL

14

13 - GB, SEA, CIN

12 - LAC

11

10 - DEN, WAS, PIT

9 - BAL, LAR, LV, ATL, NYJ

8 - IND, TB, HOU, MIN

7 - CLE, TEN, ARI, DET

6 - KC, NE, CAR, MIA

5 - NYG, CHI, PHI

4 - NO, SF

3 - BUF



*2023 regular season