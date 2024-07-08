Bills' Pass Offense benefits least from NFL Officiating
The Buffalo Bills' passing offense was more than effective in 2023, and the Josh Allen-led attack did it without much help from defensive pass interference penalties.
Buffalo, who ranked eighth out of 32 teams in pass offense (244.4) last season, benefitted the least from opponents' DPI penalties. As analyst Warren Sharp highlighted on the social media site now known as X, Bills' receivers drew a league-low 3 defensive pass interference calls.
The bulk of NFL teams finished with 10 or fewer DPI penalties drawn while the Jacksonville Jaguars earned a league-leading 19 calls in their favor.
Including defensive holding penalties into the mix, Sharp added some staggering perspective in a subsequent X post.
"Bills ran a combined 3,270 routes last year but drew just 8 accepted DPI + defensive holding penalties ... that's the FEWEST combined DPI + holding penalties in the last 5 years for any team with at least 3,200 routes run," said Sharp.
Allen will be dealing with a different cast of characters in 2024 due to the departures of WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis from what was the NFL's No. 4 overall offense. Free-agent addition Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman are in line for significant roles this fall.
