Newspaper writer offers wildly odd prediction for Bills' WR Mack Hollins
Is it sensationalism or is the writer just not paying attention to what's happening at One Bills Drive?
The Buffalo News recently listed seven potential Buffalo Bills' cut candidates, and one, in particular, doesn't seem to make much sense.
The article claims that wide receiver Mack Hollins is on the roster "bubble" when I believe he is firmly in the team's plans for 2024.
The Bills signed Hollins early in the offseason, suggesting that they may have had prior interest in the versatile veteran somewhere along the line. His career stats are far from gaudy, but he brings special teams value and a noticeable locker room presence.
Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has already singled out Hollins for his approach and work ethic.
"I appreciate the guys for how hard they're working and the type of presence that's in there, most notably, Mack Hollins," said Allen during OTAs. "Again, the guy that's pushing guys right now. He's talking good. He's talking bad, too. He's very realistic. I appreciate the edge that he's been bringing to that room right now and how hard he's been pushing these guys and how these other guys have been responding."
Allen doesn't sound like he's talking about a potential cut candidate with those highly-complimentary words.
Hollins, who made 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, isn't going to replace Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis in Buffalo's passing game, but he's a capable pass-catcher who brings important intangibles to the table. Hollins has started games for four different teams, including the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles, prior to arriving in Buffalo.
"Mack Hollins has been working his tail off. I think he's No. 1 on the Iron Bills Games leaderboard right now," said veteran tight end Dawson Knox. "Mack has been unbelievable, works so hard."
If comments from Allen and Knox aren't enough to measure the impact Hollins has made already, then receiver Khalil Shakir's observation should help.
"I think in our receiver room right now, he's probably the most vocal one. Just bringing energy, bringing the juice, talking trash, whatever it is, he's great," said Shakir following a May OTAs practice.
