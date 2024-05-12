Size Doesn't Matter: Bills' Rookie DE models game after these elite pass rushers
Size doesn't matter for Buffalo Bills' rookie edge rusher Javon Solomon. The fifth-round draft pick has been an effective pass rusher despite not fitting a certain prototype.
"You got guys like Bryce Huff that are just killing the game. He's probably maybe a little taller than me. The undersized thing is a visual cue. At the same time though, what you do from a physical standpoint is a whole different thing," said Solomon while addressing a media scrum during Bills' rookie minicamp.
The 6-foot-1, 246-pound edge rusher is an inch or two shorter than Huff, who received a fat free-agent contract from Philadelphia after leading the New York Jets in sacks last season.
"I'm gonna go out there and do my best. There's plenty of [undersized] guys that have been successful," said Solomon who also mentioned Elvis Dumervil, a 5-foot-11 pass rusher with 105.5 career sacks.
Solomon mastered the art of pressuring the passer during his collegiate career at Troy, a program that has produced NFL greats DeMarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora. He surpassed both men on the way to Troy's career DI FBS sacks record.
"I can be in little league, I can be in college, I love to pass rush," said Solomon, who was the No. 168 overall pick in last month's draft. "It's gonna be a long road to get to the legends and the greats but the little things are already starting now."
Solomon, along with Buffalo's other draft picks, have gotten their first taste of NFL action at the team's rookie minicamp in Orchard Park. It was the edge rusher's first football activity since early in the pre-draft process.
"It's great. I haven't been in a team helmet and everything in a very long time, since Senior Bowl," said Solomon. "This the moment I've been waiting on. I'm here now just doing the football stuff."
His first challenge as a pro is learning the Bills' defensive playbook.
"Being dialed into the plays. These are new plays. Once you're dialed into the plays, you can go out there and just play fast and do what you do," said Solomon.