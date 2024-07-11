Buffalo Bills remain Super Bowl contender after 'shedding' Stefon Diggs
There will be some young faces in prominent roles, but the foundational pieces remain in place for the Buffalo Bills.
Superstar quarterback Josh Allen won't have WR1 Stefon Diggs at his disposal, which isn't necessarily reason for pessimism. The dual threat Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, enters his first full season with offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the playcaller. Meanwhile, head coach Sean McDermott, widely respected for his team's defensive prowess over the years, attempt to lead Buffalo to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Weighing that continuity, Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr views the Bills as a legitimate championship contender in 2024. Identifying "the 12 teams that can actually win the thing this coming season," the SI scribe listed Buffalo at No. 2 behind only the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. In a disclaimer, however, Orr noted "teams are listed in no particular order, but with AFC teams named first."
The AFC East rival New York Jets were included amongst the distinguished dozen, but the Miami Dolphins did not make the cut.
From SI's The 12 Teams That Could Actually Win Super Bowl LIX:
"I actually liked the idea of Buffalo shedding Stefon Diggs. I think it gives Josh Allen more ownership and makes life a little less complicated for offensive coordinator Joe Brady, whom I’m guessing will try to marry his past with the New Orleans Saints along with the Joe Burrow offense at LSU. Much like the Chiefs turning over, Buffalo losing Gabe Davis, Diggs, Jordan Poyer and morecould make way for a necessary youth movement. The Bills have a confident, sturdy quarterback and a coach (Sean McDermott) who can still throw gas as a defensive play-caller from time to time. If the Bills get hot at the right moment, and Brady can figure out the right way to safely get Allen on the move, they’re going to be a difficult team to contend with in January."
The Bills, who return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense, have won the AFC East division title four years in a row. Buffalo has recorded 10+ wins each of the last five seasons.
The offseason departures of Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis free up 241 combined passing targets, but Bills' brass seems comfortable in moving tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir into expanded roles. Buffalo also added versatile veteran Curtis Samuel through free agency and big-bodied receiver Keon Coleman through the draft.
The Bills report to training camp in Rochester on July 23.
