Buffalo Bills projected to land massive defensive difference-maker in NFL draft
While there are calls for the Buffalo Bills to beef up their wide receiver room in hopes of adding weapons for Josh Allen, the reality is the Bills had a historic year on offense. They scored 30.9 points a game, good for second in the NFL in 2024.
When push came to shove, it was the Bills' defense that came up short in the end.
If Buffalo wants to push past the Kansas City Chiefs and get to the Super Bowl, it needs to allow fewer than 32 points in the AFC Championship game. That means going defense, defense, defense in the upcoming draft — a philosophy with which the college football writers at The Athletic echoed in their latest mock draft.
The Athletic called for Buffalo to bolster the secondary by choosing South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 30 overall in Round 1.
"With the Bills officially past the Micah Hyde/Jordan Poyer safety era, they could use a high-energy performer to pair with Damar Hamlin. Emmanwori was all of that and more at South Carolina: This year, he had two pick sixes, and a third was called back because of a penalty away from the ball. Emmanwori led the Gamecocks with 88 tackles, finished with four interceptions and didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage. He’d fit right in on Sean McDermott’s defense."
This, of course, assumes Emmanwori will be available to Buffalo with the 30th pick. With the NFL Combine underway, many feel the First Team All-American will rise up teams' draft boards once they see him perform in person. The Bills could use Emmanwori, they just may need to trade up to get him.
