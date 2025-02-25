Sean McDermott shares positive insights on James Cook situation
Even though the James Cook contract situation may seem to be escalating, Cooks is in Head Coach Sean McDermott's good graces.
The Buffalo Bills head coach discussed several topics when he spoke to the media Monday at the NFL scouting combine. One of the more notable topics was about the Bills starting running back, who has openly lobbied for a raise as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.
Coach McDermott took a unique approach in responding to questions about the former Georgia Bulldog. Contract aside, he choose to focus on Cook's maturation and continued evolution during his first three NFL seasons.
"I'm gonna take the business part out of it for a second if I can. When you're a coach, and you're on the field with the players, and you're in the meetings watching them develop," said McDermott in Monday's media session.
"He's a great example of the joys that comes with coaching; it's developing and watching a young man develop. ... And to go out on the field, this season in particular, and have the success that he experienced, and how he helped our team, it's just a great feeling as a coach to watch him do what he did."
A second-round pick for the Bills in 2022, Cook was highly regarded coming into the league. But his production across three seasons has shown that growth McDermott alluded to. Cook followed up a rookie year that consisted of 687 yards from scrimmage and three scores with a 2023 Pro Bowl season where he rushed for 1,122 yards and totaled 1,567 yards from scrimmage.
Although his yardage total was lesser in 2024, his efficiency was terrific, as he tied for the second-most scrimmage touchdowns in the NFL on 245 touches.
McDermott made sure to note that he was not worried about Cook's contract saga and assured us that "the business part is going to take care of itself."
"Brandon [Beane], I know, is on top of that," said McDermott regarding Buffalo's general manager. "And he will be on top of that moving forward."
