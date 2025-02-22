ESPN insider: Bills cutting aging veteran 'makes the most sense'
The Buffalo Bills have a difficult decision to make this offseason in regards to the future of veteran linebacker Von Miller.
Miller, who turns 36 years old next month, is halfway complete with a six-year, $120 million contract he signed in 2022, but he hasn't played up to the standards of the deal after being sidetracked with an ACL tear in Year 1.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes Miller's inability to live up to the contract will lead to him being released this offseason.
"That's the outcome that makes the most sense," Graziano writes.
"Miller turns 36 next month and is under contract for three more years, but none of his remaining money is guaranteed. The Bills limited Miller's snap counts during the 2024 season thinking they would be able to use him more in the playoffs, but that didn't turn out to be the case; his snap counts in the playoff games against the Ravens (17) and Chiefs (16) were among his lowest of the season. Miller hasn't been the impact player Buffalo hoped he would be when it signed him, and the Bills would save $8.397 million against this year's salary cap by releasing him."
The Bills could certainly use those savings elsewhere on the roster, giving them more impact at a bigger position of need. While the Bills are still in need of a strong pass rush, Miller is one of the best at the position in NFL history.
Having his expertise to mentor and work alongside some of the younger players on the roster may still be worth it for the Bills, but that's a decision for general manager Brandon Beane and the front office to make.
