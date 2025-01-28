Bills' former Super Bowl MVP unveils plans for 15th NFL season
Von Miller wants to play a 15th NFL season, and he wants to do it with the Buffalo Bills.
The future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher voiced his future intentions while addressing reporters fewer than 24 hours after the 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
“I want to be here. I don't want to speak for them, but I think they want me here, too. Like I said before, if you want to make God laugh, start making plans, but I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure," said Miller.
The 35-year-old Miller is under contract for the 2025 season, but the Bills will likely ask him to accept a team-friendly restructure for the second year in a row.
Coming off the ACL tear that sidetracked his Buffalo tenure on Thanksgiving 2022, Miller had difficulty rediscovering his old form during an underwhelming 2023 campaign.
“To be honest with you, last season, I really didn't know. Like that could have easily been my last year. Struggling on the football field, struggling off the football field. I was really just trying to find myself," said Miller.
Fully recovered physically in time for OTAs in 2024, Miller was finally able to ditch his knee brace and proceeded to show flashes of his old self. Despite being a different player than he was when he won the Super Bowl MVP award, the seven-time All-Pro selection proved that he still has something to contribute to an NFL defense.
RELATED: Future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller shares milestone night with Bills' rookie DE
"Coming into training camp, I still wasn't sure that I could play football, and I think I proved that to myself," said Miller. "I think I've done enough for myself to really build that confidence up in myself that I can come back for Year 15. Year 16, I mean, that's way down the road. But I got year 15 on the books for sure.”
Over 13 regular season appearances, primarily as a pass rush specialist, Miller recorded 17 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Although he didn't register on the stat sheet in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss, the grizzled veteran finished the season strong in terms of pass rush success rate since Week 13.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —