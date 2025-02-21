3 pending decisions that could shape the Bills' 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills were a mere three points away from their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993. While they were close, the closest they've been since 2020, general manager Brandon Beane have a lot of decisions to make this offseason.
In particular, there are three that can make or break the Bills 2025 season.
While there is no magic bullet that can push Buffalo over the hump, Beane has significant work to do. Outside of any significant free agency signing or blockbuster trade, here are three major decisions that could shape the Bills 2025 season.
What do the Bills do with Von Miller and his contract?
Beane first decide if Von Miller has enough in the tank that makes him worth rostering. If so, they need to find out if Miller is willing to renegotiate his contract and take another pay cut that would net them significant savings on the salary cap. If Miller isn't willing, then the decision will be to release the aging star, and take the $8.4 million cap savings and use it to acquire his replacement.
How will the Bills handle the James Cook contract situation?
James Cook is muddying the waters as he heads into the final year on his rookie contract. His negotiation method leads one to believe a training camp holdout is possible. The Bills have four other players entering the final year of their rookie deal. Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Khalil Shakir, and Greg Rousseau. Do the Bills give into Cook's $15 million per year request or stand their ground at what they believe his worth is? If history repeats itself, Beane will stand his ground, Cook will play out his final year in Buffalo and then hit free agency following the 2025 season. Would Cook hold out or demand a trade if he doesn't get what he wants immediately? Time will tell.
How will the Bills approach the draft?
The Bills have multiple starters coming up for contract extensions, which limits their ability to acquire big names like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby. With the Bills tight on salary cap space, they will likely have to lean heavily on the draft. If they opt not to extend their homegrown players, will they find replacements through the draft?
