Buffalo Bills' pass rusher surprises on Top 101 NFL Players of 2024 list

While their defense faltered in the playoffs, one young Bills' defender continues to catch fire.

Brian Letscher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) takes the field.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) takes the field. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Buffalo Bills' defense clearly showed its warts against good offenses this year, fourth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau was definitely not one of them.

After turning in a very productive season as a DE1, Rousseau landed him on the NFL's Top 101 Players of 2024 by Pro Football Focus.

"With a contract extension on the horizon, Rousseau showed exactly why the Bills should cut him a check, after earning his third-straight season surpassing an 80.0-plus overall grade. During the regular season, the 24-year-old pass-rusher generated 63 total pressures — tied for the 10th most among edge defenders." as noted by PFF.

Greg Rousseau Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets grabbed by and then sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50). / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rousseau added eight sacks to go along with those 63 pressures and is clearly highly valued by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott as well as PFF.

Entering into the club-option fifth season of his rookie deal, Rousseau is set to make $13.4 million in 2025, although there is quite a bit of speculation about an extension — a move that could put Rousseau on a four-year, $100 million deal as estimated by Spotrac. Money that seems well worth it for a Top 101 player in the league.

Greg Rousseau
Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

