Buffalo Bills' pass rusher surprises on Top 101 NFL Players of 2024 list
While the Buffalo Bills' defense clearly showed its warts against good offenses this year, fourth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau was definitely not one of them.
After turning in a very productive season as a DE1, Rousseau landed him on the NFL's Top 101 Players of 2024 by Pro Football Focus.
"With a contract extension on the horizon, Rousseau showed exactly why the Bills should cut him a check, after earning his third-straight season surpassing an 80.0-plus overall grade. During the regular season, the 24-year-old pass-rusher generated 63 total pressures — tied for the 10th most among edge defenders." as noted by PFF.
Rousseau added eight sacks to go along with those 63 pressures and is clearly highly valued by Bills' head coach Sean McDermott as well as PFF.
Entering into the club-option fifth season of his rookie deal, Rousseau is set to make $13.4 million in 2025, although there is quite a bit of speculation about an extension — a move that could put Rousseau on a four-year, $100 million deal as estimated by Spotrac. Money that seems well worth it for a Top 101 player in the league.
