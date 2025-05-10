Could Bills' Dalton Kincaid bounce back, be a difference-maker for Buffalo?
The Buffalo Bills have sniffed at the Super Bowl for the last seven seasons, making the playoffs each season and reaching the AFC championship game twice, including last season's loss the Kansas City Chiefs.
The internal search and external speculation about what could put them over the top is ongoing. GM Brandon Beane improving the roster through free agency and the draft. Teams also count on leaps in production from their current roster, particularly younger players.
Pro Football Focus' recent breakout candidates for each team pinned Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid, a player that the team and fans alike would love to see explode.
"Kincaid missed time due to injury in Year 2 and wasn’t able to surpass his rookie receiving numbers, however, his efficiency did improve slightly, including his yards per reception (10.4), yards per route run (1.54) and receiving grade (71.1), " Jonathan Macri wrote, "With the Bills not adding significant target competition to the offense this offseason, Kincaid will have another opportunity to be the team’s top target in the passing game."
Kincaid had an excellent rookie season, going for 673 yards on 73 catches with two scores. Year 2 did not go as well. While he had an injury that saw him miss almost four games, his game log shows he wasn't on track to hit his rookie numbers anyway with just 32 catches and two touchdowns through the first nine games of the season. Then, there was the heartbreaking fourth down drop on the Bills' last drive against Kansas City, essentially sealing the game for the Chiefs.
There has been a lot of talk about the Bills' WR corps not being strong enough. The truth is that if Kincaid can rebound, physically and mentally, he could be a huge difference maker for Bills organization that is tired of just sniffing the Super Bowl.
