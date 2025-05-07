Bills' Dalton Kincaid shows little offseason progress in alarming OTAs photo
It's only one photo, but it looks as if Buffalo Bills' third-year tight end Dalton Kincaid still has a ways to go to reach the offseason goal set for him by general manager Brandon Beane.
Following a 2024 campaign that saw Kincaid miss four games due to a knee injury while his production dipped to 34.5 receiving yards per game, Beane made it a point to publicly address the young tight end's "play strength."
The 6-foot-4 Kincaid, who is listed at 240 pounds, lacks the bulk of a prototypical player at his position.
"He's going to have to continue to work on his play strength. He's not as built and muscular as, let's just say, Dawson [Knox] is, and so that's one of the nuances of this game," said Beane.
While Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are only a little more than two weeks old, Kincaid was spotted looking rather lean in footage shared on social media.
Hat tip to X user @ThighDoctor for highlighting a still shot from OTAs workouts and posing the question "Season ended 3 months ago… What do you notice about Kincaid 😬."
Wearing a backwards Bills cap, a blue dry fit shirt and black gym shorts, Kincaid had wraps around both knees while jogging. One can argue that Kincaid looks even thinner than he did three-plus months ago in the AFC Championship Game, which essentially ended when the tight end was unable to pull in an accurate desperation pass from Josh Allen on fourth down.
Although it's impossible to derive much from one pixelated photo, it's easy to see that Kincaid still need to add bulk and time is running out. While he may not have added any mass, there is a possibility he has improved his stamina to better meets the demands of a rigorous 17-game regular season.
"In college you don't play 17 games plus playoffs, so building your body up to withstand what it takes," said Beane.
