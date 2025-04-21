Bills in ideal position to draft NFL analyst's explosive 'sleeper' to fill WR hole
Based on the many, many mock drafts leading up to this years' NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills will be going all-in early on defense. They also have a need at wide receiver and, given GM Brandon Beane's penchant for finding gems, there is a 'sleeper' stud out there that will be available late Round 2 into Round 3.
As of today, the Bills wide receiver room is made up of slot man Khalil Shakir, second-year WR Keon Coleman, free agent pickups Josh Palmer and Lavishka Shenault, and veteran Curtis Samuel — with Amari Cooper unlikely to return. ESPN's Louis Riddick likes a guy gaining traction as a diamond in the rough who would be an excellent choice for the Bills — Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa.
"TeSlaa is going to be a problem for opponents as a slot receiver at the next level. His size...and explosive movement traits make him a matchup nightmare in the middle of the field," Riddick wrote, "Despite his bigger frame, he can get off the line with good foot quickness, hits another gear when he gets to the third level and tracks the deep ball well. TeSlaa also shows the body control in the short/intermediate pass game to get separation against man coverage, along with the instincts to uncover when facing zone."
At 6'3" and 214 pounds and running a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, TeSlaa has the measurements to be a starting wide receiver in the NFL. With 28 catches for 546 yards and three scores last season — in a very average Arkansas offense — he also has the tape. As Riddick noted, "...the lack of big-time production doesn't phase me. I like his skill set a lot, and I'm watching for TeSlaa to come off the board by the end of Round 2."
RELATED: Bills host WR prospect with size, speed and maybe the best name in draft class
The Bills have 10 picks in this draft, including two Round 2 at No. 56 and No. 62 overall, giving Beane plenty of options to go defense with the Bills' first two picks and still snag an intriguing offensive weapon for Josh Allen at excellent value.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —