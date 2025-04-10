Bills host WR prospect with size, speed and maybe the best name in draft class
Size and speed are the perfect combination for an NFL wide receiver, and one mid-round graded prospect appears to have both, and the Buffalo Bills appear to be interested.
Arkansas starter Isaac TeSlaa received an invitation for a "30" visit to Orchard Park, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, as the Bills explore WR options with 2024 starter Amari Cooper still unsigned on the free-agent market.
The 6-foot-4 wide receiver, who tips the scale at 214 pounds, is a physical specimen of sorts considering how well he was able to move during NFL Combine testing. Showing EV level acceleration, TeSlaa ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43s. That mark is faster than 21 other receiver prospects who registered a 40 time in Indianapolis.
TeSlaa registered a 39.5-inch vertical jump that tied for fourth place amongst 36 prospects at his position. His 10-foot-9 broad jump ranked sixth out of 33 participants. He also put up 17 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
The 23-year-old TeSlaa played 25 games for Arkansas after transferring from Division II Hillsdale College in his native Michigan. Although not often targeted, he averaged 19.5 yards per receptions in 2024.
The Bills have also reportedly scheduled pre-draft "30" visits with Texas WR Isaiah Bond, Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Georgia WR Arian Smith.
