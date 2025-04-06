Bills predicted to pick versatile 13-INT cornerback on Day 3 of NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills rewarded cornerback Christian Benford with a massive contract extension this offseason to lock up one of the team's boundary spots for the long haul.
Unfortunately, the spot opposite Benford remains a concern. The Bills haven't re-signed Rasul Douglas, who started in 2024, and the addition of Dane Jackson, who actually had worse numbers than Douglas last season, is hardly an adequate solution.
As of right now, it appears the Bills are intent on adding to the position in the 2025 NFL draft, and NFL Media's Chad Reuter predicts that selection will come in the fourth round.
In his latest five-round mock draft, Reuter pins Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant to the Bills with the No. 132 overall selection.
The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback would check multiple boxes for the Bills. He offers inside/outside versatility (he played outside at Kansas) and possesses impressive ball skills and plays physical. Some experts think he's better suited as a slot cornerback at the next level, but that remains to be seen.
Another plus is Bryant's ability to play man coverage, which is of particular interest to head coach Sean McDermott and a Bills defense that needs more man-capable cornerbacks.
A few concerns for Bryant include his lack of downfield speed to protect against deep balls, and his 180-pound frame makes him an injury risk, although that wasn't an issue for him in college.
In his first season in the NFL, Bryant could challenge Jackson for a starting role, and if he fails to win that competition, he can serve as a versatile depth piece who can fill in on the boundary and in the slot.
The Bills should still be looking for a better veteran bridge option than Jackson in free agency, but Bryant is someone who can be Buffalo's long-term answer opposite Benford.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —