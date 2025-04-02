Brandon Beane explains how much money Bills will save due to player suspensions
It's a small consolation prize for the Buffalo Bills, but it's something nonetheless.
Two of the Bills' defensive line additions are subjected to six-game suspensions due to PED use, putting somewhat of a damper on the signings of the versatile Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
Although the ink has dried on their contracts, both Hoecht and Ogunjobi still stand to lose a portion of their salaries while being forced to sit out the season's first six weeks.
“Basically, it's six-seventeenths of their salary comes back off, and so you have that separate of what we worked out with the deals with them, with their bonuses, and how we adjusted each deal, knowing the suspension before they actually signed," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL owners meetings on Sunday.
While the Bills must find a way to get by during their absence, there is silver lining in the sense that the team will pick up some additional money in salary cap space. Beane confirmed that only the players' base salaries will be penalized, meaning the savings won't be huge but it's still notable.
For example, Hoecht's three-year contract is estimated at $7 million annually by Spotrac, but in 2025, only $2 million of that is slated to be paid in base salary. Therefore, he will have to sacrifice six-seventeenths of that $2 million, which amounts to approximately $705,882.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh describes Chargers' losses, Bills' gains via free-agent signings
As for Ogunjobi's one-year deal, it initially carried a $6.7 million total worth, but only $2 million in base salary. In addition to losing 35.3 percent of that salary, Ogunjobi also has a $10,000 per game active bonus, according to Spotrac. The suspension knocks that number down from a possible $170,000 in earnings to $110,000.
The NFL has set the 2025 salary cap at $279.2 million. Spotrac estimates that Buffalo currently has $3 million in space when counting its Top 51.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —