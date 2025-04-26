Which picks did Bills send Bears in NFL Draft trade-up that landed Deone Walker?
The Buffalo Bills didn't wait long to make their first move on Saturday at the NFL Draft.
Slated to make their first Day 3 pick at 30th in the Round 4 order, the Bills traded up again with the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo took back the No. 109 overall selection that it sent the Bears as part of the Round 2 picks swap on Friday night. In exchange, the Bills sent Chicago a fourth-rounder (No. 132 overall) and a compensatory fifth-rounder (No. 169 overall) on Saturday afternoon.
The Bills used the early fourth-rounder to draft Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker. All four of Buffalo's picks thus far are defensive players from SEC programs.
In an odd occurrence, the Bears held the No. 109 overall pick for a little more than 16 hours from Friday evening into Saturday. In a somewhat stranger transpiring, Chicago was actually the original owner of the selection prior to initially shipping it to Buffalo.
Following the Round 4 move, the Bills have five selections remaining, beginning in the compensatory portion of Round 5. Buffalo holds the No. 170 and 173 overall picks in Round 5 along with an early sixth-rounder (No. 177 overall). Their final selection is in Round 7 at No. 240 overall.
Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)
Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)
Round 3 — DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 72 overall) (from CHI)
Round 4 — DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (No. 109 overall) (from CHI)
Round 5 — No. 170 (compensatory) (from DAL)
Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)
Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)
Round 6 — No. 206 overall
Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)
