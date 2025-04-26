Bills Central

Which picks did Bills send Bears in NFL Draft trade-up that landed Deone Walker?

The Buffalo Bills struck a second deal with the Chicago Bears in less than two days, moving up the NFL Draft board to get a defensive tackle

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive linemen Deone Walker (0) pursues during the first half
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive linemen Deone Walker (0) pursues during the first half / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills didn't wait long to make their first move on Saturday at the NFL Draft.

Slated to make their first Day 3 pick at 30th in the Round 4 order, the Bills traded up again with the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo took back the No. 109 overall selection that it sent the Bears as part of the Round 2 picks swap on Friday night. In exchange, the Bills sent Chicago a fourth-rounder (No. 132 overall) and a compensatory fifth-rounder (No. 169 overall) on Saturday afternoon.

The Bills used the early fourth-rounder to draft Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker. All four of Buffalo's picks thus far are defensive players from SEC programs.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an odd occurrence, the Bears held the No. 109 overall pick for a little more than 16 hours from Friday evening into Saturday. In a somewhat stranger transpiring, Chicago was actually the original owner of the selection prior to initially shipping it to Buffalo.

Following the Round 4 move, the Bills have five selections remaining, beginning in the compensatory portion of Round 5. Buffalo holds the No. 170 and 173 overall picks in Round 5 along with an early sixth-rounder (No. 177 overall). Their final selection is in Round 7 at No. 240 overall.

Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)

Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)

Round 3 — DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 72 overall) (from CHI)

Round 4 — DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (No. 109 overall) (from CHI)

Round 5 — No. 170 (compensatory) (from DAL)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

