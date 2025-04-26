TJ Sanders highlights: Top plays for Bills new defensive tackle from South Carolina
General manager Brandon Beane continues to bolster the Buffalo Bills defense, knowing full well where the issues are on the roster.
After making a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Bills selected South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders at No. 41 overall.
Satisfying a clamoring Bills Mafia, Beane adds a defensive line interior, giving plenty of help to the front in disrupting the run and getting after the quarterback.
Beane has now gone two straight picks on the defensive side of the ball, and gives a running mate to Ed Oliver on the interior.
The highlights for Sanders show just how explosive he is, and the kind of instant impact Bills fans can come to expect out of the second-round pick.
Just like Bills first round pick Maxwell Hairston, Sanders was in on a top-30 visit for the Buffalo Bills, and also has incredible athletic upside. Sanders posted a 9.38 RAS, highlighting the athletic ability that allows him to go sideline to sideline, and the traits that allowed him to have the third-best pressure rate of any defensive lineman in the 2025 draft class.
Beane continues to stack high-end athletes with production and explosiveness. That seems to be the trend for the Buffalo Bill through their first two selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beane has added players to fill easily their two biggest needs, lining up talent, value, and need beautifully.
