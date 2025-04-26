Bills trade up to select DT at No. 41 overall: Intel on South Carolina's TJ Sanders
The Buffalo Bills apparently like South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders, a lot.
Addressing the need to beef up their defensive line interior on Friday at the NFL Draft, the Bills traded up into the Chicago Bears' Round 2 slot and selected Sanders at No. 41 overall. It may be considered a bit of a reach as Sports Illustrated's Day 2 Mock Draft projected Buffalo would land Sanders at No. 56 overall.
The Bills and Bears swapped three picks apiece. Buffalo surrendered its two second-rounders (No. 56, 62 overall) along with the No. 109 overall selection (Round 4). In addition to acquiring the No. 41 overall choice from Chicago, the Bills traded back into Round 3 (No. 72 overall) and Round 7 (No. 240 overall).
While Sanders may not have been the best player available on the experts' draft boards, he definitely brings needed long-term stability to the defensive tackles room. Only Ed Oliver and 2024 third-rounder DeWayne Carter are signed beyond 2025.
Three-Down Player
Sanders can stuff the run, and he is also far from a liability when remaining on the field is passing situations. He totaled 4.0 sacks and six quarterback hurries in 2024,
"Sanders' blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution," said NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
Pre-Draft Visitor
The 6-foot-4 gap plugger was one of 23 reported prospects to make an official "30" visit to Orchard Park. Sanders was supposedly at One Bills Drive on April 15, one day after he visited the Cincinnati Bengals.
Credentials and Speed
The three-year contributor ascended to All-SEC Second Team status in 2024 after making 50 tackles over 13 appearances.
According to the Daily Gamecockr, Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.99s at the South Carolina Pro Day. That time is faster than 12 defensive tackles who registered marks at the NFL Combine, including Florida State's Joshua Farmer.
