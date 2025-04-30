Bills Central

Bills first-round CB named one of draft's 'biggest reaches' by PFF

According to PFF's big board, there were better options available for Buffalo

Colin Richey

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills selected Maxwell Hairston with the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While it addressed a need at cornerback, the PFF Big Board ranked several CBs as better selections than Hairston.

Buffalo's selection of Hairston was named one of nine "reaches" in the first round of the draft by PFF, with his big board ranking of 43 creating a difference of 13 from where he was actually selected.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

PFF writes, "Hairston was the fastest player at this year's NFL Combine, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. That speed certainly shows up on the field. However, he suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of the saeson that caused him to miss nearly half the year, which may have affected his play. He earned just a 67.0 PFF overall grade this past season."

PFF's Big Board ranked Hairston as the sixth best cornerback, and 43rd overall prospect. Travis Hunter and Jahdae Barron ranked first and 11th overall, and were off the board before pick 30. Will Johnson (14th), Trey Amos (28th) and Benjamin Morrison (32nd), were all ranked ahead of Hairston and available when Buffalo was on the clock. All three of those CBs were drafted in the mid-to-late second round.

Other reaches in Round 1 included New York's selection of Jaxson Dart, Dallas's selection of Tyler Booker, and Detroit's selection of Tyleik Williams.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

