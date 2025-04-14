Bills tab Make-A-Wish recipient to announce team's Round 1 pick at NFL Draft
NFL Draft night is where dreams come true, and the Buffalo Bills are making it happen for a special fan.
Tommy Parzymieso, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park, will represent his favorite NFL team when he takes the stage on draft night in Green Bay. The Make-A-Wish recipient will announce the Bills' first-round pick from the podium on April 24 in Green Bay. Buffalo is currently slotted to pick at No. 30 overall in Round 1.
The NFL Draft appearance is the culmination of an experience that began on March 28. Made possible by the Bills and Make-A-Wish, the Parzymieso family received a private tour of the team
facility at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park. He also met head coach Sean McDermott and received a personalized team jersey.
At the conclusion of the visit, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane brought Tommy, who is a full-time wheelchair user, into his office and invited him to the join the team's delegation in Green Bay.
"At the age of 2, Tommy was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic muscle wasting disorder affecting his muscles, heart and lungs. Due to the condition weakening his skeletal muscles, Tommy uses a full time electric wheelchair to get around," according to the Bills' official press release, which also noted that Parzymieso prefers a defensive player for Buffalo in Round 1.
RELATED: NFL exec addresses America's chances seeing Bills in Christmas Day triple header
In 2023, Make-A-Wish and the New York Jets teamed up to make a dream come true for cancer survivor Kyle Stickles in a viral moment that was well received by viewers.
"It brings a tear to my eye and I'm really excited to see him up on stage, soaking it all in and knowing this is his moment to shine," said Susan Parzymieso, Tommy's mother.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —