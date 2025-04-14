Bills Central

Bills tab Make-A-Wish recipient to announce team's Round 1 pick at NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills and Make-A-Wish Foundation have selected an Orchard Park resident to join the NFL Commissioner on stage in Green Bay.

Ralph Ventre

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Gregory Rousseau (Miami) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Gregory Rousseau (Miami) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL Draft night is where dreams come true, and the Buffalo Bills are making it happen for a special fan.

Tommy Parzymieso, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park, will represent his favorite NFL team when he takes the stage on draft night in Green Bay. The Make-A-Wish recipient will announce the Bills' first-round pick from the podium on April 24 in Green Bay. Buffalo is currently slotted to pick at No. 30 overall in Round 1.

The NFL Draft appearance is the culmination of an experience that began on March 28. Made possible by the Bills and Make-A-Wish, the Parzymieso family received a private tour of the team
facility at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park. He also met head coach Sean McDermott and received a personalized team jersey.

At the conclusion of the visit, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane brought Tommy, who is a full-time wheelchair user, into his office and invited him to the join the team's delegation in Green Bay.

Make-A-Wish recipient Tommy Pazrymieso
Make-A-Wish recipient Tommy Pazrymieso and family with Bills' GM Brandon Beane / © Angilo Allen / Buffalo Bills

"At the age of 2, Tommy was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic muscle wasting disorder affecting his muscles, heart and lungs. Due to the condition weakening his skeletal muscles, Tommy uses a full time electric wheelchair to get around," according to the Bills' official press release, which also noted that Parzymieso prefers a defensive player for Buffalo in Round 1.

RELATED: NFL exec addresses America's chances seeing Bills in Christmas Day triple header

In 2023, Make-A-Wish and the New York Jets teamed up to make a dream come true for cancer survivor Kyle Stickles in a viral moment that was well received by viewers.

Make-A-Wish recipient Kyle Stickles
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Make-A-Wish recipient Kyle Stickles announces the New York Jets fifteenth overall draft pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It brings a tear to my eye and I'm really excited to see him up on stage, soaking it all in and knowing this is his moment to shine," said Susan Parzymieso, Tommy's mother.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News