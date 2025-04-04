Josh Allen's fiancé Hailee Steinfeld shows her distaste for Bills' AFC rival
Actress Hailee Steinfeld is quickly becoming a favorite of Buffalo Bills' fans. When you are engaged to the Bills' star quarterback and NFL MVP, that will happen.
Steinfeld has had no problem becoming "one of us", as many fans like to say. She got some good laughs on a recent video when she referred to the Bills' division rivals as their three sons, when she was asked to name the teams in the AFC East.
Steinfeld is at it again, finding time in her busy life to appear on Hot One Versus with actor Michael B. Jordan. Jordan asked Steinfeld to say three nice things about Kansas City, and she hilariously stumbled through her answer, finding it challenging to answer Jordan's question.
Steinfeld was eventually able to give three things, but it was clearly not easy for her. She started with "yellow and red really complement them pretty well." She followed that up with, "they are very loud, they're very loud". So far so good, but the third "nice thing" took her a minute, and she eventually completed the challenge saying, "they they they they go hard."
Steinfeld has been busy these days, finishing up her latest movie "Sinners" and appearing at the premiere of the movie with Allen and co-star Jordan. There are also rumors of her reprising her role as Kate Bishop in a future Avengers movie. These days, she and Allen have been turning heads in their respective careers, and neither has hit the pinnacle..
