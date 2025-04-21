NFL insider links Bills to 136-tackle linebacker prospect at Pick No. 30
The 2025 NFL Draft rumors are coming fast and furious with the event just days away, and there's a new rumor out there pertaining to the Buffalo Bills and what they might do with their No. 30 pick.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, keep an eye on the Bills as a possible landing spot for UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who the insider believes has a shot to land in Round 1 after projections initially had him as a second-round pick.
"UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, projected by many as a Day 2 pick, has a chance to go in the end of Round 1 to a team such as the Commanders (No. 29) or Bills (No. 30) that might be be looking for additional defensive help," Schefter wrote.
Schwesinger had a rough start to the pre-draft process thanks to an injury that prevented him from taking part in the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
However, as Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported, scouts were left impressed by the UCLA product's showing at a private workout, which may be what propels him into the first round (our opinion, not Melo's).
"UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger held a private workout for NFL teams earlier this week. It represented Schwesinger's only opportunity throughout the process to display his skill set for scouts after a minor injury prevented him from participating at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Scouts left the workout impressed," Melo wrote. "Schwesinger ran the three-cone in 7.05 seconds, the shuttle in 4.25 seconds, and broad jumped 10-foot-7, per scouts in attendance. All three results would have ranked second among linebackers at the NFL Combine. Schwesinger is an elite athlete at the position."
Schwesinger has all the makings of a true three-down linebacker, as he excels against the run and in pass coverage, and he can even rush the passer.
According to Pro Football Focus, Schwesinger registered grades of 90.0 in the pass-rush, 74.7 in run defense and 74.1 in coverage last season. He also tallied 136 tackles and four sacks and proved to be a reliable tackler with a 7.6 percent missed tackle rate.
With Buffalo having a major question mark at linebacker in Matt Milano, who has battled injuries in recent years and will be a free agent in 2026 after reworking his deal, it would make total sense for Buffalo to draft Schwesinger with the No. 30 pick.
