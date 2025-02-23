Bills' RB James Cook has veiled criticism of AFC Championship gameplan
The Buffalo Bills' offense had an historic season in 2024, setting franchise records for points scored (525) and touchdowns (65), but it ended in disappointing fashion in the AFC Championship Game.
Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth straight time in the playoffs, Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady took some criticism for being too conservative in his play calling.
Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise when Bills' running back James Cook has an opinion on the topic. Appeared on the NightCap podcast last Thursday evening, Cook was asked about it by Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.
"What do [the Bills] need to do in order to get over that hump which is Patrick Mahomes in the AFC?" said Sharpe.
"We just gotta be aggressive." Cook fired back, "...when you come into games like that and your back [is] against the wall, you just gotta win...you know you're playing #15 (Mahomes), you know it's gonna [be tough]..."
Sharpe followed up, "So you would like to be more aggressive early on? You feel like when you guys fell behind, then you got aggressive -- you'd like to see that from the jump?" Cook again did not hesitate, "Of course. Let's go, off the rip."
Later in the conversation, Cook also touched on his usage in relation to his evolution and the Bills winning big games, "[I need] to be on the field every down. Keep me on the field and great things will happen."
Cook is not wrong there, as last season's Pro Bowl production proved. But before OC Joe Brady can address Cook's on-field offensive philosophy concerns, general manager Brandon Beane must address the question of extending his rookie deal, a subject on which Cook has been very aggressive -- off the rip.
