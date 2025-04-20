Bills' Sean McDermott likely ecstatic with speedy A.I. predicted Round 1 draft pick
It's likely that all, or most, NFL teams are using technology to run potential draft scenarios.
How much credence they give their computer mockups is up in the air, but, nonetheless, we're guessing Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is running his own version of draft-day war games to make sure he and his team are prepared for any and all possible paths in the upcoming NFL Draft.
A recent A.I. mock draft from USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff, using Google Gemini, seems to have hit the mark, predicting the Bills take a player that many humans have also suggested Beane choose in Round 1: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky.
RELATED: Bills predicted to aggressively trade up for 'impact' defensive player in draft
"Buffalo addresses a need in the secondary, selecting speedy Hairston in Round 1. The Kentucky product stole headlines at the NFL combine for his blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, " Brinkerhoff wrote, "Bills fans will probably wish they had Hairston when they were being tormented Tyreek Hill in the playoffs every year, but this is a welcome addition to Buffalo's secondary regardless. He is on the smaller side, however, but Hairston makes up for that with his ball skills, as Gemini points out."
The Bills have recently added corner depth, bringing back former first-round draft pick, Tre'Davious White. Even with Christian Benford and White presumably slotted in at the starting corner spots, the Bills still need depth and speed at the position. While Gemini didn't spit out anything new in it's mock, both Beane and McDermott would likely be very happy with Hairston at No. 30 overall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —