Bills late-round selection praised as favorite pick from 2025 NFL Draft
Just another day in the office for Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane as he produced another solid draft class.
Buffalo finished the 2025 NFL Draft, making nine selections with six of the nine picks on the defensive side of the ball. Only three offensive players were picked, with one of the offensive line, one wide receiver, and one tight end.
Despite all the focus being on defense, it was an offensive player who caught the attention of ESPN's Field Yates. In his latest article on Tuesday, Yates picked five of his favorite selections in each of the seven rounds. One of his top choices for fifth round picks was the Bills selecting Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes.
"Last season, the Bills led the NFL in the number of snaps with six offensive linemen on the field. Hawes gives them the chance to do more of that, as I thought he was the best blocking tight end in this class. He is a rugged, powerful, nasty blocker who played for four seasons at Yale before his year at Georgia Tech. Though he's not a difference-maker as a receiver, he's an ideal third tight end behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid."
Hawes played just one season at Georgia Tech, after playing his previous five seasons at Yale. He finished last year with 16 receptions for 195 yards and an average of 12.2 yards per catch in 12 games with the Yellow Jackets.
At the NFL Combine, Hawes ran a 4.82 40-yard dash and did 16 reps on the bench. Next Gen stats graded him a 69, ranking 17th among tight ends at the combine.
Buffalo is building good depth at tight end, and Hawes will be used more in run-blocking situations. This opens up the Bills' already prolific offense even more to running the football.
