Bills’ first-four NFL Draft picks tied through special similarities
Max Hairston, T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker. What do they all have in common?
Of course, they all became Buffalo Bills during the 2025 NFL Draft, but it runs deeper than that.
All four are freaky athletic defenders hailing from the SEC. And if Bills general manager Brandon Beane was going to bet on anything in this draft, clearly it's been taking super freaks from the best conference in college football.
Jackson (9.75), Hairston (9.63), and Sanders (9.38) posted elite raw athletic scores (RAS). And although Walker's RAS wasn't off the charts, his movement skills for a mammoth man (6-foot-7, 331 pounds) are very rare.
Historically, the SEC has been an NFL pipeline, particularly for defensive backs and defensive linemen. Of the NCAA-leading 79 players selected out of the SEC in this draft, 39 of them were defensive players.
It’s nice to know that Buffalo had eyes on these guys throughout the process. All four were competitors at the Senior Bowl. Walker, Hairston, and Sanders were all Bills' top-30 visitors. Clearly, Walker caught the Buffalo brass' eyes while they were scouting a fellow Wildcat in Hairston.
It's nice to know that the Bills had a theme and they stuck with it through their first set of picks. Which could prove to be imperative in the future.
Buffalo's biggest issues with teams late in the postseason have almost always been tied to its defensive struggles. Particularly against the Chiefs, the Bills' defense has looked slow and ineffective overall.
RELATED: Bills graded lower than Chiefs as Josh Allen gets little help from NFL Draft haul
But adding a group like this can help change that for Buffalo. If Beane and Sean McDermott are betting on anything with this class, it's with the pedigree of four All-SEC performers who bring dynamic athletic traits to the field.
Considering the investment the Bills made in them and defensive selections as a whole, the makeup of their defense will be tied to these names for years to come.
