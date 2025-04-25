Kay Adams gushes over Bills' first-round draft pick Max Hairston on social media
One need not be a detective to figure out what NFL media personality Kay Adams thinks about the Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick.
A quick look at her X account reveals that she's all about the Bills selecting the Kentucky cornerback at No. 30 overall on Thursday night in Green Bay. Early on in the evening, Adams warned us that Hairston was ready to shine when his name was finally called.
"Maxwell Hairston is a star," said Adams in a post at 5:54 pm ET, approximately 5.5 hours before the Bills submitted Hairston as their Round 1 pick.
Needless to say when the 5-foot-11 cornerback had his moment on stage, Adams added another blunt post to the timeline. The former Good Morning Football host, who who now has her own show entitled Up & Adams, holds Hairston in high regard for both his talent and persona.
"I am his biggest fan," said Adams shortly after the Bills selected the NFL Combine's fastest player.
As part of the post, she re-shared a video interview clip from Hairston's Up & Adams show appearance from March 12.
"I'm greedy as in I want that ball. I'm gonna do everything to get that ball back to my offense, put them in position to score," said Hairston in the clip. "I'm greedy for those matchups - the one-on-one in the boundary, tackling, everything. I want that."
Conventional wisdom hints that it wasn't Hairston's final appearance on the Up & Adams show.
