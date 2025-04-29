Bills Central

Advanced metrics may explain why Bills traded up 15 spots for DT at NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are accused of reaching for South Carolina DT TJ Sanders in Round 2, but the metrics say otherwise

Ralph Ventre

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders (DL31) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders (DL31) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The so-called experts who are labeling the Buffalo Bills' second-round draft choice a reach need to take a closer look at the advanced metrics.

After selecting Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston at No. 30 overall in Round 1, the Bills traded up 15 spots to No. 41 overall to pick South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders in Round 2.

“Just looking at our board, the value we had on him, we had a really good grade on him," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "Just felt like he wasn't going to get to us, so we were just checking around and trying to find a spot.”

While the argument is being made that Bills' general manager Brandon Beane could have remained at No. 56 in the order and still have gotten Sanders, it's understandable why Buffalo felt the need to move up the board. Although he's a little on the lighter side to play as a true nose tackle at 297 pounds, Sanders is "a potential three-down solution" (according to NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein) and has terrific measurables.

RELATED: NFL Draft metric creator tabs Bills' CB Max Hairston as 'favorite' first-round pick

The 6-foot-4 interior lineman compiled an impressive Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that sets him apart from other prospects at his position. His 9.38 RAS ranks 127th out of 2,033 DT prospects that have been graded from 1987 through 2025.

TJ Sanders Physical Profile

Height: 6' 3 7/8"

Weight: 297 lbs

40-yard Dash: 4.95s

RAS: 9.38 (10.00)

10-yard Split: 1.67

Broad Jump: 9' 4"

Vertical Jump: 31.5"

Composite Size: Good

Composite Speed: Great

Composite Explosion: Great

Composite Agility: Good

Sanders, who ran a sub-5.00 40-yard dash, played in all 13 games this past season for South Carolina. He earned All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honors while recording 50 tackles, 4.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

"Probably a 3-tech first, inside rush. For us, he can play 1, I would say his primary is 3," said Beane. "We like the idea of adding another inside rusher, another guy to pair with Ed [Oliver] on clear passing downs, but we could still play him at 1 if we wanted to. I would just say position one would be a 3-tech.”

TJ Sanders (DL31)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders (DL31) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News