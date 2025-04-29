Advanced metrics may explain why Bills traded up 15 spots for DT at NFL Draft
The so-called experts who are labeling the Buffalo Bills' second-round draft choice a reach need to take a closer look at the advanced metrics.
After selecting Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston at No. 30 overall in Round 1, the Bills traded up 15 spots to No. 41 overall to pick South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders in Round 2.
“Just looking at our board, the value we had on him, we had a really good grade on him," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "Just felt like he wasn't going to get to us, so we were just checking around and trying to find a spot.”
While the argument is being made that Bills' general manager Brandon Beane could have remained at No. 56 in the order and still have gotten Sanders, it's understandable why Buffalo felt the need to move up the board. Although he's a little on the lighter side to play as a true nose tackle at 297 pounds, Sanders is "a potential three-down solution" (according to NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein) and has terrific measurables.
The 6-foot-4 interior lineman compiled an impressive Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that sets him apart from other prospects at his position. His 9.38 RAS ranks 127th out of 2,033 DT prospects that have been graded from 1987 through 2025.
TJ Sanders Physical Profile
Height: 6' 3 7/8"
Weight: 297 lbs
40-yard Dash: 4.95s
RAS: 9.38 (10.00)
10-yard Split: 1.67
Broad Jump: 9' 4"
Vertical Jump: 31.5"
Composite Size: Good
Composite Speed: Great
Composite Explosion: Great
Composite Agility: Good
Sanders, who ran a sub-5.00 40-yard dash, played in all 13 games this past season for South Carolina. He earned All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honors while recording 50 tackles, 4.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.
"Probably a 3-tech first, inside rush. For us, he can play 1, I would say his primary is 3," said Beane. "We like the idea of adding another inside rusher, another guy to pair with Ed [Oliver] on clear passing downs, but we could still play him at 1 if we wanted to. I would just say position one would be a 3-tech.”
