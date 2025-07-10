Epic limited edition Labatt Blue collectible can designs commemorating iconic moments from Buffalo Bills history
At One Bills Drive its been a legendary 52 years of unforgettable Bills football, icy tailgates, and game-winning memories. There have been many high and lows for BiIlsMafia over those five decades, but our beloved stadium allowed Bills fans to create a ton of memories from cheering on great players and epic wins to celebrating at stadium tailgates with friends and family.
To commemorate the final season at Highmark stadium, Labatt Blue Light is launching a new refreshing summer shandy beer called Labatt Blue Light Stadium Shandy.
And they doubled down by serving it in three limited edition collectable can designs celebrating the best memories from Rich Stadium->Ralph Wilson Stadium-> New Era Field->Bills Stadium->and currently, Highmark Stadium.
Available starting July 2025, the Labatt Blue Light special release comes in three collectible can designs, each commemorating iconic moments at One Bills Drive from games like the “Snow Bowl," “The Greatest Comeback,” and "The Perfect Offensive Game,"
Labatt Blue Light Stadium Shandy is tasty a limited-edition blueberry lemon shandy. Crafted with real lemon juice and natural blueberry flavor, it’s a tribute to decades of die-hard fandom. Its also delicious for summer days, Fall tailgates and crushing the AFC East...again.
Fans can find Labatt Blue Light Stadium Shandy in 12-packs of 12oz cans, with each 12-pack featuring one of the three exclusive designs. Its available only in New York State and for a limited time.
Collect all three can designs — because just like the old stadium, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
