Jets' second-round draft miss favored to prevail in Bills' crowded WR competition
The Buffalo Bills made a similar move last year, but the trajectory appears more promising this time around.
Looking to round out their receiving corps, the Bills took a chance on a former second-round draft pick coming off his rookie contract in 2024. As it turned out, however, after failing to stick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins, the talented Chase Claypool was hampered injury and unable to survive Buffalo's roster cutdown.
One year later, the Bills again have a spot available in their WR room, and they are giving a former second-rounder a chance to take it. Buffalo signed free agent Elijah Moore in late April after stints with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Moore, drafted by the Jets at No. 34 overall in 2021, showed potential during OTAs and June minicamp, and he's arguably the early favorite to win the WR5 roster spot amongst a crowded field of legitimate contenders.
There are seven candidates, including Moore, who are likely to get an honest look during training camp. It's one of four hot position battles on our radar heading into camp.
Here's the full WR5 position battle breakdown with Moore projected to emerge from what promises to be a spirited competition.
Wide Receiver 5
2024 Occupant: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (cut) / Amari Cooper (UFA)
Candidates: Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, KJ Hamler, Kaden Prather (R), Jalen Virgil, Kristian Wilkerson
Projected Week 1 WR5: Elijah Moore
It's certainly a formidable collection of competitors for the job, and Moore isn't the only former second-round draft pick in the mix.
After spending the 2024 campaign on the Bills' practice squad, former Denver Broncos' Top 50 selection KJ Hamler has the speed to rival Moore, who stands as the most-accomplished NFL pass-catcher of the group.
"He's good. He can ball," said Bills' veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel.
Moore has 200 career catches for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns. He exceeded the 530-yard mark in three of his four pro seasons.
Laviska Shenault, a 2020 second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, is next amongst the group with 163 catches for 1,587 yards. He also offers special teams potential.
It's Tyrell Shavers, however, who may prove to be Moore's toughest competition Moore. Shavers has been the odd man out each of the past two years, and the 2023 undrafted signee has spent back-to-back seasons on the practice squad. He played 32 offensive snaps as a gameday elevation with his first career catch being a 69-yard touchdown against the New York Jets.
One should not immediately dismiss Jalen Virgil's chances to win the job, either. The Bills trusted him enough to deploy him in seven regular season games last year, and his special teams ability makes him a serious candidate.
After the dust settles at training camp, a combination of natural ability and NFL gameday experience should push Moore to the top.
