Breathtaking drone video captures Buffalo Bills new stadium progress
While the name has changed, the Buffalo Bills have called Highmark Stadium home since 1973. That will change in 2026 when they open up the new Highmark Stadium, which will be right across the street from their current home in Orchard Park, NY.
They won't lose the charm of their location, but the Bills will be brought into the 21st century with their stunning new home. As the work is being completed, we've been treated to many inside looks with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady releasing videos of their tour.
Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and O’Cyrus Torrence also took us inside the stadium, as they snuck around. As fun as those videos are to watch, it's tough to truly grasp the sheer size of the building when filmed from inside.
That's why a new drone video of the progress is so breathtaking.
Despite the increase in size, there are actually fewer seats in the new stadium. The current Highmark can hold just over 71,000 members of Bills Mafia, while the new stadium will seat 62,000. This is intentional and aimed at enhancing the fan experience.
The fans will also be better protected from the elements with a canopy that will cover roughly 65% of the seats, but will still force players to battle the elements.
