ESPN analyst drops big prediction for Buffalo Bills against Broncos
The Buffalo Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen are set to begin their playoff journey on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos.
While the Bills are the better team on paper, the Broncos have been hot down the stretch of the season. This is not going to be an easy game for Buffalo.
Despite that fact, the Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC for a reason. They also beat the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season. Buffalo has a very legitimate chance of making a Super Bowl run if they play up to their potential.
Allen will need to play a strong game and the defense will need to keep Bo Nix in check. Both of those keys are things that the Bills are more than capable of taking care of on Sunday.
ESPN analyst Nick Wright has revealed his prediction for the wild-card matchup. He believes that Buffalo is going to come through with a dominant win and that the final score won't even be close.
“Josh Allen in the wild-card round is an absolute monster for his career. … I do not think this game is going to be close. I do not think Denver is going to have the answers. And I do not think Bo Nix is going to look how he looked the last few weeks,” Wright said.
Truthfully, Wright's prediction should end up being how the game goes. If the Bills play how they're capable of playing, they should come through with a blowout win.
However, if they come out thinking they have already won, Denver could make them pay.
Sean McDermott will need to make sure his team is focused on the game at hand. There should be no looking past the Broncos to the next round. Buffalo needs to take its Super Bowl quest on a game-by-game basis.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to do just that.
All of that being said, Buffalo will kick off against Denver at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon and the game can be watched on CBS.