Buffalo Bills reportedly set to reveal alternate helmet in July
The Buffalo Bills are set to get a dome. And no, that's not referring to the new stadium.
An anonymous source told Buffalo Rumblings on Thursday afternoon that the Bills will reveal an alternate helmet for the final season of the old Highmark Stadium on July 22.
With this announcement, anticipation will be high from the fanbase about what it could be, and options include a red helmet that resembles what was worn during the Bills' heyday in the early 1990s, a helmet with the red and blue colors inverted and a new blue design.
Given the wide range of potential designs, it's fair to imagine the helmet's color will correspond with the color jersey the Bills will wear during that game, though a mix-up is possible.
As for when it could be worn, the Bills play three home primetime games in the first five weeks of the 2025 season, making it a near-guarantee it'll be worn for one of those three. The Ravens, Dolphins, and Patriots are the Bills' opponents for those three games.
No matter what the design may be, the Bills' new helmet is sure to generate excitement among Buffalonians as their team seeks its first Super Bowl.
