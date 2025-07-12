Bills Central

Buffalo Bills reportedly set to reveal alternate helmet in July

Could something like the red helmet return?

Owen Klein

Josh Allen Red Helmet Mockup
Josh Allen Red Helmet Mockup / The Wandering Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are set to get a dome. And no, that's not referring to the new stadium.

An anonymous source told Buffalo Rumblings on Thursday afternoon that the Bills will reveal an alternate helmet for the final season of the old Highmark Stadium on July 22.

With this announcement, anticipation will be high from the fanbase about what it could be, and options include a red helmet that resembles what was worn during the Bills' heyday in the early 1990s, a helmet with the red and blue colors inverted and a new blue design.

Given the wide range of potential designs, it's fair to imagine the helmet's color will correspond with the color jersey the Bills will wear during that game, though a mix-up is possible.

As for when it could be worn, the Bills play three home primetime games in the first five weeks of the 2025 season, making it a near-guarantee it'll be worn for one of those three. The Ravens, Dolphins, and Patriots are the Bills' opponents for those three games.

No matter what the design may be, the Bills' new helmet is sure to generate excitement among Buffalonians as their team seeks its first Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills helmet
Buffalo Bills helmet sits next to a player during a voluntary workout at the practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

