Bills’ Josh Allen closes gap on Patrick Mahomes in NFL exec, coach, scout QB rankings
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 13-4 record in 2024, and won the NFL MVP for his performance.
He finished the regular season with 3,731 passing yards and 531 on the ground. He threw 28 touchdown passes and added another 12 scores on the ground. Most importantly, he limited the turnovers with just six interceptions and five fumbles — with only two being lost.
MORE: NFL analyst breaks down Bills biggest question heading into training camp
That performance not only earned him the MVP award, but it answered a lot of questions about Allen. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it also closed the gap between him and Patrick Mahomes with Allen finishing right behind the Kansas City Chiefs star in a quarterback ranking from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
"He's done everything," an NFC personnel executive said via Fowler. "He's answered every test. He makes less mistakes and takes care of the ball. Only thing left to do is win it all."
Allen would agree that winning it all is the only thing that matters. It’s also arguably the only reason Mahomes is still finishing ahead of the Buffalo signal-caller. There’s nothing Mahomes does significantly better than Allen, except win Super Bowls.
Once Allen earns a ring of his own, the perception that he’s behind Mahomes could drastically change.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —