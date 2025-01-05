ESPN analyst: Lamar Jackson is NFL’s best, but MVP fatigue could give Josh Allen the edge
ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark says he believes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the best player in the NFL and thinks he should be MVP this year.
However, Clark cited Charles Barkley winning the 1993 NBA MVP over Michael Jordan as evidence of why he believes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a chance, saying he believed Barkley won the award because he felt voters were fatigued with Jordan.
Barkley won the award that year by averaging 25.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Phoenix Suns. In comparison, Jordan averaged 32.6 points and 5.5 assists.
What Ryan Clark said about Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen
Clark said the same story may happen in MVP voting this year.
"The world wanted to implode, at least Buffalo did when I said Josh Allen winning would be like Charles Barkley winning in 1993 because we all know that that Michael Jordan was the best player in (basketball)," Clark said on the ESPN broadcast following Cincinnati's 19-17 win over Pittsburgh Saturday night. "I believe that Lamar Jackson is the best player in football. I believe the statistics prove that this year, but everybody points to well last year, 'Lamar Jackson didn't have the best stats, right, right? So Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, CMC, all those guys are right there."
The NFL MVP cases for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson
During the season, Jackson had 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground after Saturday's 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Allen has 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Clark said the Bills exceeded many expectations this season, which should help Allen's chances to win the award.
"It is a narrative driven award, and the narrative coming into the season was that the Buffalo Bills would not be competitive because they didn't have enough with some of the losses," Clark said. "if that's the narrative, and now the team plays well, then it has to be about MVP moments. For Josh Allen, right, an MVP moment could be playing against the Los Angeles Rams and having three and three in touchdowns rushing and passing. The MVP moment could be the huge fourth down run against the Kansas City Chiefs to fill the deal where you show your power, your intelligence, your speed, your athleticism an MVP moment can also be being totally dominant against the Detroit Lions, who, at the time, were the best football team in football."
"But make no mistake about it, in my opinion, Lamar Jackson is the best player playing on one of the best teams that has had the best statistical year for a team that is going to be competitive in the playoffs. But I do believe and understand that Josh Allen has played at an MVP level, and if the narrative fits, if the MVP moments fits, I understand that voters can lean toward him, especially if they're fatigued with Lamar Jackson the way we were with Michael Jordan.".