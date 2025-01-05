Ravens Clinch AFC North With Dominant Win Over Browns
For the second straight season, the Baltimore Ravens are AFC North champions.
The Ravens coasted past the Cleveland Browns 35-10 on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. With the win, the Ravens will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs. Baltimore beat the Chargers 30-23 in their regular season matchup and went 1-1 against the Steelers. Baltimore has won four straight games and has outscored its opponents 135-43 in that stretch.
The last time the Ravens won back-to-back AFC North championship was in 2018 and 2019.
Lamar Jackson delivered another solid performance, though, he wasn't as efficient as he had been throughout the season. Jackson ended his bid for his second-straight MVP and the third of his career completing 16 of 32 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns and he ran for 63 yards.
Receiver Rashod Bateman caught 5 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and tight end Mark Andrews had 4 catches for 54 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens did have a scary moment when Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury after getting tackled in the second quarter. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.
Running back Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Henry's two rushing touchdowns gave him 16 for the year and set a Ravens record for rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins got the first interception of his career and ran it back for a touchdown for the first score of the game, giving Baltimore a 7-0 lead with 8:32 left in the first quarter. Nose tackle Michael Pierce got the first interception of his career in the fourth quarter.
Wiggins' pick-six set the tone for another solid outing by the Ravens defense, as they tallied 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and 5 passes defended. They also held Cleveland to 231 total yards and 0-2 on fourth down.
Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had one sack, earning him a $250,000 bonus. He has a career-high 12.5 sacks this season, which leads the Ravens. Fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh also had one sack, giving him 10 for the season.
