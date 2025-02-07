Experienced and coveted defensive coordinator is joining Buffalo Bills coaching staff
Former New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen is joining the Buffalo Bills coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that "Former Jaguars and Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is expected to join the Bills staff as a senior defensive assistant. Nielsen also spent six seasons with the Saints as D-line coach and co-DC."
Neilsen "drew high interest from multiple teams in this cycle."
This is a strong hire by the Buffalo Bills who gain a highly respected and experienced defensive mind who has been a defensive coordinator and lead signal caller in the NFL for the last three years, and served as assistant head coach for the Saints in 2021. Neilsen also coached college defenses for 14 years and in 2015 was a Broyles Award candidate, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.
Neilsen has notable experience in designing and operating a man coverage scheme. During the 2024 regular season the Bills defensive played a heavy amount of zone coverage (71.3 percent) and only blitzed 12.8 % of the time, one of the lowest rates in the NFL. In the playoffs the Bills reduced their zone coverage to less than 60% of plays and ran more man-to-man coverage with occasional blitzes to pressure opposing QBs.
Nielsen has been a defensive coordinator for the past three years:
- 2024: Jacksonville defensive coordinator
- 2023: Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator
- 2022: New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator
- 2017-2021: New Orleans Saints defensive line coach
It was a rough year overall in Jacksonville. The Jaguars defense did not perform well under Nielsen, ranking last in the NFL in passing yards allowed, last in takeaways, and 31st in total defense.
In Nielsen’s 2023 stint with the Falcons, their overall defensive was solid, improving from 23rd to 18th in points allowed per game, from 27th to 11th in yards allowed per game, and 8th in pass defense. The Falcons also doubled their sack total from the previous season.
Prior to his NFL career, Neilsen spent 14 years coaching college defenses:
- USC (2002) Volunteer assistant
- Ole Miss (2005–2007) Defensive line coach
- Central Connecticut State (2008–2009) Defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/linebackers coach
- University of Tennessee at Martin (2010) Defensive line coach/special teams coach
- Northern Illinois (2011) Defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator
- Northern Illinois (2012) Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator
- NC State (2013) Defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator
- NC State (2014–2016) Defensive line coach/run game coordinator. Neilsen was a Broyles Award candidate in 2015 (college football's top assistant coach).
A Simi, California native who played defensive tackle at USC from 1997 to 2001. Neilsen started 30 games for the Trojans, and in 1999 earned an All-Pac 10 honorable mention and was voted the team's Defensive Lineman of the Year.
After USC, he signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002, but did not make the team. He also played for the Los Angeles Avengers of the Arena Football League.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —