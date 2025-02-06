Bills Central

4 free-agent safeties for Bills to target as upgrades over Damar Hamlin

The free-agent market offers multiple feasible options for the Buffalo Bills at safety.

Ralph Ventre

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11)
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills carried only three pure safeties on their 53-man roster, and one of the starters is a pending free agent.

Buffalo may opt to move on from Damar Hamlin with the intention of identifying an upgrade via free agency or the draft. Even if the Bills bring Hamlin back in backup role, they'll likely need to add at least one more body at the position.

While, at this point, capable incumbent Taylor Rapp and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop are the probable starters, the Bills could also pursue a mid-level free agent option to compete for the job.

Whether it's a plug-and-play starter, a veteran creating roster competition or a backup, it seems certain that Buffalo adds to its safeties group this offseason.

Damar Hamlin on defense
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) dives for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most-sensible approach is to sign a reasonably-priced veteran, like Rapp was in 2023, to push Bishop for a starting role and create some semblance of depth. After impressing on a one-year contract, Rapp earned a three-year contract extension reportedly worth $10.625 million prior to the 2024 campaign.

Here are four pending free agent safeties for Buffalo to pursue although two of them are likely way out of the team's price range due to salary cap constraints.

Justin Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive difference-maker would look great in a Bills' uniform, but he'll likely be viewed as the top FA option at the position along with Miami Dolphins' starter Jevon Holland. Spotrac projects the average annual value of his next contract to be $17 million.

Justin Reid (20)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) against the Buffalo Bills / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jevon Holland

The 2021 second-round selection is due for a second contract. One of the lone bright spots on the Miami Dolphins' defense, Holland has played his way to top-tier FA status with Spotrac estimating a four-year deal worth $60 million.

James Cook runs by Jevon Holland
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown past Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Jeremy Chinn

The former Carolina Panthers' regular started all 17 games in his first season with the Washington Commanders. Chinn, who was second in 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, exceeded the 100-tackle mark for the third time in his five-year career. Spotrac tabs his AAV at $6.1 million.

Xavier Woods

Woods is coming off three productive seasons with the Panthers. The 29-year-old did not miss a start on the way to a career-high 119 tackles. Spotrac projects Woods will sign a one-year contract worth approximately $4.4 million.

Xavier Woods tackle Travis Kelce
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

