4 free-agent safeties for Bills to target as upgrades over Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills carried only three pure safeties on their 53-man roster, and one of the starters is a pending free agent.
Buffalo may opt to move on from Damar Hamlin with the intention of identifying an upgrade via free agency or the draft. Even if the Bills bring Hamlin back in backup role, they'll likely need to add at least one more body at the position.
While, at this point, capable incumbent Taylor Rapp and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop are the probable starters, the Bills could also pursue a mid-level free agent option to compete for the job.
Whether it's a plug-and-play starter, a veteran creating roster competition or a backup, it seems certain that Buffalo adds to its safeties group this offseason.
The most-sensible approach is to sign a reasonably-priced veteran, like Rapp was in 2023, to push Bishop for a starting role and create some semblance of depth. After impressing on a one-year contract, Rapp earned a three-year contract extension reportedly worth $10.625 million prior to the 2024 campaign.
Here are four pending free agent safeties for Buffalo to pursue although two of them are likely way out of the team's price range due to salary cap constraints.
Justin Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive difference-maker would look great in a Bills' uniform, but he'll likely be viewed as the top FA option at the position along with Miami Dolphins' starter Jevon Holland. Spotrac projects the average annual value of his next contract to be $17 million.
Jevon Holland
The 2021 second-round selection is due for a second contract. One of the lone bright spots on the Miami Dolphins' defense, Holland has played his way to top-tier FA status with Spotrac estimating a four-year deal worth $60 million.
Jeremy Chinn
The former Carolina Panthers' regular started all 17 games in his first season with the Washington Commanders. Chinn, who was second in 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, exceeded the 100-tackle mark for the third time in his five-year career. Spotrac tabs his AAV at $6.1 million.
Xavier Woods
Woods is coming off three productive seasons with the Panthers. The 29-year-old did not miss a start on the way to a career-high 119 tackles. Spotrac projects Woods will sign a one-year contract worth approximately $4.4 million.
