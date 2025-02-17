Former Bills Pro Bowler Richie Incognito shares tweet storm regarding 2013 bullying scandal
The Buffalo Bills faithful probably did not have Richie Incognito news on their bingo board for 2025. With new information being released about the infamous 2013 bullying scandal involving former Dolphins Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin, the four-time Pro Bowler shared his thoughts on the matter via social media.
Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin recently disclosed that the 2013 scandal, where he claimed to be a bullying victim while playing for the Dolphins, was not as straight forward as the initial news reports made it seem.
"I never believed for a second I was being bullied," Martin recently told ESPN's Anthony Olivieri. "It's a story that I've been trying to fix for 10 years."
Many players were impacted and implicated in "bullygate" but none seemed to take more of the blame for the situation than Incognito, who was suspended for 8 games in 2013 related to the incidents, and then went unsigned by NFL teams the following 2014 season.
The now-former offensive guard shared his thoughts on the matter on Sunday, expressing relief that his name was "finally" being cleared.
Incognito says that the story was made up by Martin's parents. He believes that they pushed this narrative to take away from their son's shortcomings as a player.
"He couldn’t cut it in the NFL so he quit and his mom blamed me," said Incognito in an X/Twitter rant.
"Legacy media pushed this narrative long and far. Too bad it was all a lie! They lied to protect his money. He quit… the team had every right to claw back that money. His mom started the bullying narrative with [ESPN and Adam Schefter] so that [Miami] wouldn’t go after his signing bonus!"
Many NFL pundits and outlets were at the end of Incognito's wrath from there, including Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and several members of the Barstool Sports team. He also added a mix of pictures of himself and Martin together, joking that he was "bullying" him when they appeared to be having fun hanging out.
The situation is by far the biggest "black eye" of Incognito's career. Not only did he miss the final eight games for the Dolphins to close the 2013 season due to being suspended, but he also missed all of 2014, which was essentially a year's worth of being blackballed.
Incognito got new life in his career from there, though, as he joined the Bills and became a three-time Pro Bowl selection for the team. Not only did he clear the way for the league's top rushing attacks in 2015 and 2016, Incognito helped end the Bills' 17-year playoff drought in 2017.
Incognito is not blameless in this all, though. There is still a voicemail out there that he allegedly left Martin in 2013 that is verbally abusive and includes racist remarks.
Incognito's 'innocence' on whether he was a bully can be debated, but he clearly seems relieved that additional facts are being released by Martin that seem to clear the air on a matter that heavily impacted Incognito and his career.