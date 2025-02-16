Free agent RB targets for Bills amid James Cook drama
Things might get sticky this offseason for the Buffalo Bills and James Cook.
The two-time Pro Bowl running back shared this week that he is seeking a new contract in the range of $15 million per year as he enters the last year of his rookie deal. It's understandable considering Cook is scheduled to make $5.62 million in 2025.
According to Spotrac, that single-year figure would rank at 16th best in the NFL in terms of average annual value, just above former Bills RB Devin Singletary ($5.5 million). If Cook were to receive a deal worth $15 million per year, only 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey would rank above that at $19 million.
Thankfully, if Buffalo is to move on, the 2025 free-agent class has a viable group of RBs hitting the market.
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Jones continues to be one of the most underrated backs in football. After leaving the Packers for the NFC North rival Vikings, Jones bounced back from an injury-riddled 2023 season.
The UTEP product recorded his third career season of 1,500+ yards from scrimmage in 2024, as he rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards in addition to 408 receiving yards. Jones may have just turned 30 but he's proving his productivity is not slowing down yet.
Jones has also played in committee throughout his time in the league. While in Green Bay, Jones split carries with A.J. Dilllon and still managed to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Packers.
Jones may be the best free-agent RB out there. But considering his age now at 30 and over 1,700 career touches, the Bills could add him without breaking the bank.
J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
Dobbins is heading to his healthiest offseason since his rookie year. Although he was slowed down by an MCL sprain that cost him four games, the Ohio State product posted a career-high 905 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and hauled in a career-best 32 receptions in 2024.
This offseason may not be one for Dobbins to make top of the market value. Having said that, his 2024 season should bring many suitors for the dynamic back.
It's never been a production thing with Dobbins. Despite not qualifying due to the amount of games he's missed, his 5.2 yards per carry for his career ties Jim Brown for the third-highest mark among RBs in NFL history. But it's the missed games issues. With an ACL and Achilles injury taking place in 2021 and 2023, respectively, Dobbins was limited to nine games across those three seasons.
But again, Dobbins is coming off his most healthy season in years. If the Bills were to add him to the roster, he could benefit from sharing the load with another capable back like Ray Davis.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Chubb may be the biggest-named RB on the market. But injuries in recent years have slowed down the four-time Pro Bowler a bit.
A torn MCL and ACL in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024 have limited Chubb to 10 games over the last two seasons. This comes after four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022.
Signing Chubb could be a low-risk maneuver that ends up bringing high rewards. He ranks third among active players in rushing yards per game at 80.5 for his career and his 5.1 yards per carry mark for his career is tied with Mercury Morris for fifth-highest all-time among RBs.
Can Chubb regain his special form? Only time will tell. But if he were to do so in Buffalo, he'd be doing so with one of the game's best offensive lines in front of him, alongside a back like Davis, and with Josh Allen under center.
Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers
The Bills should remember Mason from the solid showing he had against them in December when he rushed for 78 yards on six yards per carry before bowing out of that game and for the season with a high ankle sprain.
The 2024 season was an emergent one for Mason. The Georgia Tech product posted career-highs with 783 rushing yards and 153 carries while McCaffrey battled injuries all year.
Mason's situation is a little trickier than the others due to him being a restricted free agent this offseason. So he can sign with other NFL teams, but the 49ers have the ability to match any offer sheets he may sign in order to retain him.
This means there's no guarantee that Buffalo. or any other NFL team, will be able to land Mason. But considering McCaffrey's massive contract and rookie Isaac Guerendo's success in replacing McCaffrey and Mason, he could be an attractive target for the Bills if the Cook situation goes left.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —