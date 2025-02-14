Bills QB Josh Allen listed in early 2025 MVP odds
The 2024 season was Josh Allen’s to claim the league MVP. But if he is to do it again in 2025, Vegas thinks he’ll have stiff competition for it.
Allen became the Buffalo Bills' first MVP winner in 33 years when he downed two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and league-leading rusher Saquon Barkley last week. Now that the 2025 offseason is here and we look ahead to free agency and the draft, we can focus on what’s to come for the NFL this fall.
According to DraftKings, the reigning league MVP should be right in the thick of the race again in 2025. Currently, Allen is tied with Jackson as the favorite to win the award again at +550, followed by Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow at +750, then Jayden Daniels rounding out the top five at +1000.
It's no surprise to see this group of names around Allen. Most of them were award winners or finalists in 2024. Jackson finished second behind Allen in MVP voting, while Burrow finished fourth in the race and took home his second Comeback Player of the Year award. Daniels was named Rookie of the Year and was the first player from Washington to win any Rookie of the Year honors since Chase Young in 2020.
As for Mahomes, he may have had a down season for his standards, but he is a two-time league MVP.
Winning a second-straight MVP would put Allen in rare air in NFL history. Only five players have ever done it — Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers. Manning went back-to-back twice (2003-04 and 2008-09) and Favre is the only player to win the award three straight times.
Allen could definitely vie for it in 2025. Especially if he eclipses 40 total touchdowns for a record sixth consecutive season and nabs a sixth straight AFC East title.
