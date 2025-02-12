Vegas lists where the Bills rank as contenders to win Super Bowl LX
Super Bowl LIX may have just been this week, but who should be favored to win Super LX? The Buffalo Bills should be a factor in how next season is decided.
After the Bills won their fifth straight AFC East title and appeared in their second AFC championship in five years, they are currently tied for the second-best odds to win the 2025 season's Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, according to DraftKings. The only team Buffalo trails is the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+600).
Although the Bills did not end a 31-year drought for Super Bowl appearances in 2024, they are slated to be one of the best teams vying for a spot in the game for 2025.
It's easy to understand why Buffalo is projected to have a strong shot at getting there. Led by MVP Josh Allen, the Bills posted top-10 rankings in most categories offensively last season, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, scoring percentage, turnover rate, and a league-best 32 rushing touchdowns.
The 2024 season was not the strongest for Buffalo defensively, but Sean McDermott was still able to push the group to a No. 10 ranking in pressure rate (23.6%), tying for the No. 11 ranking in points allowed (368) and a league-best turnover percentage (17.5%).
But having a player like Allen puts the Bills in a Super Bowl window that not all teams are afforded. In seven years in Buffalo, Allen has played in 13 playoff games for a 7-6 record. He may not have gotten the Bills to the Super Bowl yet, it cannot be denied how close Buffalo has been.
Of course, moves need to be made to help the Bills get there. But seeing the Vegas odds, they are much closer to hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy than most teams in the NFL.