NFL season prediction has Bills squaring off against upstart team in Super Bowl 60
The 2024 season may have just ended but it’s never too early to look ahead. The Buffalo Bills should have a strong squad again in 2025, led by reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
Following Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Bills are currently tied at the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LX at +700, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, according to DraftKings. But one analyst in particular thinks the 2025 season is Buffalo’s time to claim its first Super Bowl.
Sporting News writer Sloan Piva predicted a matchup we almost got in this year's Super Bowl is what's to come in the 2025 season. He thinks it will be the Bills facing off with the Commanders:
"The Bills have a solid offensive line, a promising defense that will be potent with some pass-rushing reinforcements, and a fairly friendly 2025-26 schedule," Piva said. "Buffalo might finally win its first Super Bowl with the right moves this offseason. ... With the right moves, it's a short leap for both of these teams to go from the 2025 conference championships to the 2026 Super Bowl."
That matchup would be a rematch after Buffalo and Washington played in Super Bowl XXVI. Both franchises have not had the same success as they did in that era, though, as the Bills and Commanders have failed to make it to the Super Bowl since 1993 and 1991, respectively.
But having Allen and Jayden Daniels under center makes them viable contenders to get there. Allen has produced 40+ touchdowns in each of the last five seasons and is coming off his second AFC championship appearance, while Daniels is coming off arguably the greatest rookie season for an NFL quarterback after going 12-5 and lifting Washington to an NFC championship game for the first time since '91.
Now it's on Allen and Daniels to get them there. In the meantime, we'll be watching what moves they make this offseason.