Former Bills' second-round cornerback abruptly retires from NFL
Former Buffalo Bills' cornerback and second-round pick, Ronald Darby, has decided to retire from the NFL.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Darby informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring after 10 years in the league. Darby signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Texans earlier this offseason.
"Another retirement: Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources," Schefter wrote.
Being that he's only 31, Darby's retirement does come as a surprise, especially with mandatory minicamp coming soon.
Taken with the No. 50 overall draft pick in 2015, Darby played for the Bills for two seasons and started in 29 games in that span while tallying two picks and 33 passes defensed. He was the runner-up for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, also.
Darby's stint in Buffalo ended in 2017, when the Bills traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent three seasons and won a Super Bowl. Darby had four tackles and two passes defensed in Philly's victory over the New England Patriots.
Following his stint in Philly, Darby spent one season in Washington, two with the Denver Broncos, one with the Baltimore Ravens and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Darby was a member of Jacksonville's secondary in 2024 but gave up career-worst numbers in coverage, including a 68.9% completion rate and a 120.0 passer rating when targeted.
The veteran cornerback was one of two unexpected retirements on Monday, with Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow being the other.
