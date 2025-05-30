Once highly-touted Elijah Moore 'noticed a lot' since Bills' OTAs began
There are the obvious reasons, like the quarterback, but the Buffalo Bills have differentiated themselves from other NFL organizations in ways that can only be seen on the inside, too.
Of course, it helps a culture to have NFL MVP Josh Allen at the controls. With the Bills, however, it goes much deeper, and newcomer Elijah Moore likes what he's uncovered thus far.
"It's just a different atmosphere and I could definitely feel it," said Moore in an interview shared by WGR 550 AM.
Moore, the No. 34 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft, has two prior experiences to compare with Buffalo. The speedy wide receiver spent two seasons with the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.
The Bills signed the 25-year-old free agent one week into their offseason program, and, according to multiple accounts, he's fitting in well as OTAs roll along in Orchard Park.
“I've noticed a lot, and I was just telling my wife too, they're like really tight knit," said Moore.
While voluntary, the Bills had near-perfect attendance at OTAs Phase 3 practices this week. The players are taking advantage of the opportunity to work together, and there seems to be an importance placed upon the details.
"When they're in the building and people take, everyone takes their notebooks out. In a team meeting, they're writing down everything the coach is saying. The way that they lock in and just show the respect for the coaches and everyone around," said Moore.
Moore hints that the habits he's observed can help explain why the Bills have made the playoffs seven of the past eight years.
"When people say something once, someone listens. it's stuff like that, that you can kind of see is why, it kind of adds up over time," said Moore.
