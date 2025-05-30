Bills Central

Once highly-touted Elijah Moore 'noticed a lot' since Bills' OTAs began

The Buffalo Bills are the third NFL stop for the former second-round WR, who is looking for stability

Ralph Ventre

Bills Matt Milano makes the tackle on Jets Elijah Moore.
Bills Matt Milano makes the tackle on Jets Elijah Moore. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There are the obvious reasons, like the quarterback, but the Buffalo Bills have differentiated themselves from other NFL organizations in ways that can only be seen on the inside, too.

Of course, it helps a culture to have NFL MVP Josh Allen at the controls. With the Bills, however, it goes much deeper, and newcomer Elijah Moore likes what he's uncovered thus far.

"It's just a different atmosphere and I could definitely feel it," said Moore in an interview shared by WGR 550 AM.

Moore, the No. 34 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft, has two prior experiences to compare with Buffalo. The speedy wide receiver spent two seasons with the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills signed the 25-year-old free agent one week into their offseason program, and, according to multiple accounts, he's fitting in well as OTAs roll along in Orchard Park.

“I've noticed a lot, and I was just telling my wife too, they're like really tight knit," said Moore.

RELATED: 'Shrewd' Bills' free-agent signing means WR competition 'should be fierce'

While voluntary, the Bills had near-perfect attendance at OTAs Phase 3 practices this week. The players are taking advantage of the opportunity to work together, and there seems to be an importance placed upon the details.

Josh Allen throws over the middle during OTAs
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws over the middle during OTAs in 2023. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

"When they're in the building and people take, everyone takes their notebooks out. In a team meeting, they're writing down everything the coach is saying. The way that they lock in and just show the respect for the coaches and everyone around," said Moore.

RELATED: Sean McDermott breaks from mainstream with view of Bills' WR additions

Moore hints that the habits he's observed can help explain why the Bills have made the playoffs seven of the past eight years.

"When people say something once, someone listens. it's stuff like that, that you can kind of see is why, it kind of adds up over time," said Moore.

Elijah Moore catc
Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) makes a catch for a first down under coverage by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the fourth quarter / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News