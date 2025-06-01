Bills Central

Josh Allen kisses bride Hailee Steinfeld during traditional California wedding

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback is officially married to actress Hailee Steinfeld after Saturday's ceremony in the couple's native state

Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the theatre for the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre
Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the theatre for the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
It's officially official.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is married to silver screen star Hailee Steinfeld following a May 31 ceremony that included a traditional kiss between the two newlyweds.

Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, can be seen kissing his bride in photos obtained by TMZ. The gridiron hunk was wearing a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie. In another photo, Allen and Steinfeld can be seen showing off their wedding rings to the gallery.

The couple made their engagement official a little more than six months ago during the Bills' bye week in late November. The two stars have been extremely busy ever since. Allen went on to win the NFL MVP award while Steinfeld starred in the blockbuster film "Sinners," which hit theatres in April.

The wedding ceremony, reportedly at an exclusive club in California, was kept private relatively speaking. In fact, the actual date remained a mystery for awhile. It was not until when Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins slipped up during an NFL Network appearance that the May 31 date was revealed.

Although the back of Dawkins's head was photographed at Saturday's ceremony, there have been no wedding-related social media posts from the affable hog molly.

Earlier this week, Allen was in Orchard Park for voluntary OTAs practice. While the Bills have three more practices scheduled for the upcoming week, it's unclear if the quarterback will attend. His honeymoon plans have yet to be revealed.

