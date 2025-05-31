SI insider hints ex-Bills' malcontent may face axe from Pats amidst offseason drama
He's never really embraced OTAs, and, soon, he may not even have the option to start doing so.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs sat out Buffalo Bills' OTAs in 2023 amidst a rumored rift with quarterback Josh Allen. Then, after being traded to the Houston Texans in 2024, he also opted to forego voluntary team activities.
Fast forward to 2025, Diggs has returned to the AFC East by signing with the New England Patriots, and, although the teams have changed, the wide receiver's knack for offseason dramatics remains.
Over the last week, a viral video featuring the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has made its way across social media, creating a firestorm in its wake. Reportedly having taken place over Memorial Day weekend, Diggs was filmed while interacting with three scantily-clad women on what appears to be a yacht. The 31-year-old pro proceeds to pull out a ziplock bag containing a mysterious pink powdery substance.
Unsurprisingly, Diggs was not present at Patriots' voluntary OTAs this past week after the footage surfaced, but it may not have been by choice. Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer suggested that Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel may have to Diggs to stay away until the team decides how to react to the situation.
"My guess would be the reason he wasn't at practice, this is purely a guess, my guess would be the reason he wasn't at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away. Maybe, they're sorting through everything now," said Breer during an appearance on Boston radio station 98.5 The Hub.
As for what the Patriots would be "sorting through," Breer hinted that releasing Diggs is likely one of the ideas.
"I sort of think all things are on the table. I think, it's really to me at least, going to boil down to what Stef told Vrabel and how believable it was," said Breer.
There's obviously nothing illegal with Diggs being on a boat amidst other women, although Cardi B may not like it. The main issue is whether or not Diggs was sharing an illegal substance with the aforementioned women.
"The league's going to look into this and they're going to hit a dead end because they're not going to be able to prove what was in the bag. There's no way for them to prove what was in the bag. Then, it's up to the team to make a decision. If the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut them right away. You can't hold him on the roster for two weeks and then decide okay, we're done with you then," said Breer.
While Diggs may not have been in possession of an illegal substance, he's still managed to create another offseason distraction, and, thankfully, it's no longer a Bills' problem.
