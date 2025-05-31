Bills promote hot GM candidate after multiple interviews elsewhere
The Buffalo Bills have a rising star in their front office, and they've wisely provided him the incentive to stick around.
Terrance Gray, who has interviewed for multiple general manager jobs across the NFL over the past two years, has earned a promotion to Bills' assistant general manager. The former scout, who has been in Buffalo since 2017, had served as the organization's director of player personnel for the last three years.
Now, Gray joins fellow assistant general manager Brian Gaine as Brandon Beane's top lieutenants. The Bills announced the elevation along with nine other role changes on the personnel and analytics staffs Friday.
The move comes at a time when Gray's appeal continues to grow in league circles. In the recently-completed hiring cycle, Gray went through two rounds of interviews for the Tennessee Titans' general manager job and also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In 2024, Gray received interviews as a candidate for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers' GM spots. More notably, the personnel expert declined the chance to interview for the New England Patriots.
"The Patriots reached out to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their primary football executive position, per sources, and Gray politely turned them down," reported Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Gray initially joined the Bills as the director of college scouting in 2017, coinciding with the arrivals of head coach Sean McDermott and Beane. As part of the staff that identified Josh Allen as the team's QB target in 2018, he eventually earned an assistant player personnel director position in 2021.
In 2022, Gray participated in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program. Prior to kicking off the McDermott-Beane era in Buffalo, he spent 11 seasons as a college scout for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bills have already lost front office staff to the New York Giants with Joe Schoen taking the GM spot in 2022.
