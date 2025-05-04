Former Buffalo Bills show up to Kentucky Derby in style with Eric Wood
Former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood never disappoints when it comes to the Kentucky Derby.
He's a fixture at the annual event and always goes all out with his fit. That was the case once again in 2025 as he and his wife, Leslie, showed up to Churchill Downs in style once again.
Wood shared their photo on Instagram, but they weren't alone. Also in attendance with Wood were former Bills guard Kraig Urbik, as well as former Buffalo long snapper Garrison Sanborn.
Wood played for the Bills for the entirety of his nine-year career (2009-2017). He made 120 starts and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2015.
Urbik was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft, but never played for them. Instead, he made his debut in Buffalo in 2010, playing there for six seasons. His final year was spent with the Miami Dolphins.
Sanborn was also with Buffalo during the same time as Wood and Urbik. He was the long snapper from 2009 through 2016. He played for the Tampa Bay Bucs for two years before spending his last season in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.
